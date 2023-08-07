Demystifying.
The industry inherently complex. This complexity can discourage investors.
Part of our value proposition at Alphascend Capital is to demystify oil and gas investing by:
- Providing education about the basics of oil and gas investing.
- Disclosing, in clear and simple language, all uses of capital, including our fees.
- Reporting on each project regularly and fully, from start to completion.
Diminish The Risk of Investing.
Oil and gas investing is inherently risky. Each project brings with it the risk of a total loss of capital.
Part of our value proposition at Alphascend Capital is diminishing the risk of oil and gas investing by:
- Diversifying capital across multiple projects to mitigate the risk of a dry hole and to provide the opportunity for cash flow from proved projects to investors with lower risk tolerance.
- Vetting each project with some of the industry’s most trusted and experienced geologists and analysts.
Democratizing Investing.
Because of its complexity and risk profile, oil and gas investing has long been beyond the reach of all but industry insiders.
Part of our value proposition at Alphascend Capital is to democratize oil and gas investing for accredited investors by:
- Lowering the barriers that have kept accredited investors from entering the oil and gas sector.
- Presenting accredited investors with multiple investment options based on risk tolerance.
- Creating a community of investors and operators who share the ideal of American energy independence.